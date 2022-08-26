BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

Notice No. 20220826-14 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p> HUDCO-7.34%-16-9-22-PVT INE031A08731 <_o3a_p> (958883)<_o3a_p> 01/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p> &<_o3a_p> Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 30/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>