BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220826-14
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
26 Aug 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p>
HUDCO-7.34%-16-9-22-PVT INE031A08731 <_o3a_p>
(958883)<_o3a_p>
|
01/09/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p>
&<_o3a_p>
Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
30/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:20:04 UTC.