BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

Notice No. 20220908-50 Notice Date 08 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED<_o3a_p> IFBL-8.25%-29-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE092T08EU4 <_o3a_p> (957040)<_o3a_p> 13/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of bonds <_o3a_p> &<_o3a_p> Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 12/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-113/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian D'souza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 08, 2022<_o3a_p>