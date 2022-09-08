Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-09-08 am EDT
693.80 INR   +0.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

09/08/2022 | 11:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220908-50 Notice Date 08 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED<_o3a_p>

IFBL-8.25%-29-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE092T08EU4 <_o3a_p>

(957040)<_o3a_p>

13/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of bonds <_o3a_p>

&<_o3a_p>

Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

12/09/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-113/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian D'souza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 08, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 15:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,8x
Yield 2023 1,84%
Capitalization 93 984 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,6x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 693,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED8.08%1 173
CME GROUP INC.-12.31%72 009
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.25%13 459
ASX LIMITED-18.69%9 840
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.85%7 541
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.85%3 657