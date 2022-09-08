BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED

NOTICES
20220908-50
08 Sep 2022
Corporate Actions
Debt
Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED<_o3a_p>
IFBL-8.25%-29-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE092T08EU4 <_o3a_p>
(957040)<_o3a_p>
|
13/09/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of bonds <_o3a_p>
&<_o3a_p>
Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
12/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-113/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian D'souza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 08, 2022<_o3a_p>
