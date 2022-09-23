BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED

Notice No. 20220923-18 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the bonds of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED<_o3a_p> 1025IFCI22<_o3a_p> INE727M09067 <_o3a_p> (948363)<_o3a_p> 28/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of bonds <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 27/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-124/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 23, 2022