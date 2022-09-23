BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220923-18
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
23 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the bonds of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED<_o3a_p>
1025IFCI22<_o3a_p>
INE727M09067 <_o3a_p>
(948363)<_o3a_p>
|
28/09/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of bonds <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
27/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-124/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 23, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:05 UTC.