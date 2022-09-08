BSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Yes Bank Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220908-52
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
08 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of Yes Bank Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Yes Bank Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Yes Bank Ltd.<_o3a_p>
1015YES2027<_o3a_p>
INE528G09111 <_o3a_p>
(972755)<_o3a_p>
|
14/09/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of bonds <_o3a_p>
&<_o3a_p>
Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
13/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-114/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 08, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:09:04 UTC.