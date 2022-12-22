BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of DCB Bank Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20221222-15
Notice Date
22 Dec 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Bonds of DCB Bank Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DCB Bank Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
DCB Bank Limited<_o3a_p>
DCB-9.85%-12-1-28-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE503A08044 <_o3a_p>
(957380)<_o3a_p>
28/12/2022<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
27/12/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-186/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
December 22, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 11:02:07 UTC.