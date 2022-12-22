Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29 2022-12-22 am EST
549.40 INR   -2.20%
06:03aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Private Limited
PU
05:43aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
02:52aBse : Demat Auction - 181/681
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of DCB Bank Limited

12/22/2022 | 06:03am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221222-15 Notice Date 22 Dec 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Bonds of DCB Bank Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DCB Bank Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

DCB Bank Limited<_o3a_p>

DCB-9.85%-12-1-28-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE503A08044 <_o3a_p>

(957380)<_o3a_p>

28/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

27/12/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-186/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

December 22, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 11:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
