BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of DCB Bank Limited

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DCB Bank Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> DCB Bank Limited<_o3a_p> DCB-9.85%-12-1-28-PVT<_o3a_p> INE503A08044 <_o3a_p> (957380)<_o3a_p> 28/12/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 27/12/2022<_o3a_p> DR-186/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

December 22, 2022