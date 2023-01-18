BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230118-25
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
18 Jan 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Housing &Urban Development Corporation Ltd.<_o3a_p>
734HUDCO23<_o3a_p>
INE031A07857 <_o3a_p>
(961764)<_o3a_p>
|
25/01/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p>
& Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
24/01/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-206/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
January 18, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 13:19:02 UTC.