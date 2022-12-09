Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
2022-12-09
573.05 INR   -0.40%
05:33aBse : Listing of New Securities of B.C. Power Controls Ltd.
PU
05:33aBse : Suspension of trading in Debentures of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited
PU
05:33aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Navoday Enterprises Ltd.
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of InCred Financial Services Limited

12/09/2022 | 06:03am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221209-20 Notice Date 09 Dec 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Bonds of InCred Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that InCred Financial Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

InCred Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p>

IFSL-GSEC-29-12-22-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE945W07324 <_o3a_p>

(973356)<_o3a_p>

14/12/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p>

& Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

13/12/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-176/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

December 09, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
