BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of InCred Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20221209-20 Notice Date 09 Dec 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Bonds of InCred Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that InCred Financial Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> InCred Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p> IFSL-GSEC-29-12-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE945W07324 <_o3a_p> (973356)<_o3a_p> 14/12/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p> & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 13/12/2022<_o3a_p> DR-176/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

December 09, 2022