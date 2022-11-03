BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Notice No. 20221103-56 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. <_o3a_p> IOCL-5.05%-25-11-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE242A08460 <_o3a_p> (959505)<_o3a_p> 10/11/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds <_o3a_p> & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 09/11/2022<_o3a_p> DR-152/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>