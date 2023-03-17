BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NOTICES
20230317-14
Notice Date
17 Mar 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p>
KFC-8.69%-4-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE818F07039 <_o3a_p>
(957886)<_o3a_p>
20/03/2023<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
20/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p>
KFC-8.69%-4-4-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE818F07047 <_o3a_p>
(957887)<_o3a_p>
20/03/2023<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
20/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p>
KFC-8.69%-4-4-25-PVT INE818F07054 <_o3a_p>
(957888)<_o3a_p>
20/03/2023<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
20/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
March 17, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:35:09 UTC.