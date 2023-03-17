BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Notice No. 20230317-14 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p> KFC-8.69%-4-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE818F07039 <_o3a_p> (957886)<_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p> KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p> KFC-8.69%-4-4-24-PVT<_o3a_p> INE818F07047 <_o3a_p> (957887)<_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p> KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p> KFC-8.69%-4-4-25-PVT INE818F07054 <_o3a_p> (957888)<_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 20/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

March 17, 2023