  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:48:28 2023-03-17 am EDT
440.40 INR    0.00%
04:36aBse : Suspension of trading in Debentures of InCred Financial Services Limited
PU
04:36aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
PU
04:06aBse : Listing of New Securities of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

03/17/2023 | 04:36am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230317-14 Notice Date 17 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Bonds of KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Bonds of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Bonds of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p>

KFC-8.69%-4-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE818F07039 <_o3a_p>

(957886)<_o3a_p>

20/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

20/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p>

KFC-8.69%-4-4-24-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE818F07047 <_o3a_p>

(957887)<_o3a_p>

20/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

20/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

KERALA FINANCIAL CORPORATION<_o3a_p>

KFC-8.69%-4-4-25-PVT INE818F07054 <_o3a_p>

(957888)<_o3a_p>

20/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Bonds & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

20/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-742/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

March 17, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
