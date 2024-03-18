|Notice No.
|20240318-70
|Notice Date
|18 Mar 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of Trading in Debentures of AYE FINANCE PVT. LTD.
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AYE FINANCE PVT. LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under: <_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
AYE FINANCE PVT. LTD. <_o3a_p>
AFPL-10.50%-27-3-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE501X07323 <_o3a_p>
(974270)<_o3a_p>
20/03/2024<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures And Payment of interest.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
20/03/2024<_o3a_p>
DR-742/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 18, 2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 17:41:10 UTC.