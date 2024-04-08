|Notice No.
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of AYE FINANCE PVT. LTD.
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AYE FINANCE PVT. LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible of the Company.<_o3a_p>
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under: <_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
AYE FINANCE PVT. LTD. <_o3a_p>
AFPL-10.50%-25-4-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE501X07372 <_o3a_p>
(974558)<_o3a_p>
10/04/2024<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures And Payment of interest.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
10/04/2024<_o3a_p>
DR-609/2024-2025<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
April 08, 2024<_o3a_p>
