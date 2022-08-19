BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited

NOTICES
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited<_o3a_p>
ABHFL-7.60%-8-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE831R07185 <_o3a_p>
(957440)<_o3a_p>
|
24/08/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
23/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-100/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 19, 2022<_o3a_p>
