  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:42 2022-08-26 am EDT
646.05 INR   +0.13%
04:21aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Kogta Financial (India) Limited
PU
04:21aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Auxilo Finserve Private Limited
PU
04:11aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Auxilo Finserve Private Limited

08/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220826-13 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Auxilo Finserve Private Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Auxilo Finserve Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Auxilo Finserve Private Limited AFPL-NIFTY-16-9-22-PVT INE605Y07064 <_o3a_p>

(960057)<_o3a_p>

01/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

30/08/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
