Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:

<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

BHFL-5.850%-25-9-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE377Y07177<_o3a_p>

(960059)<_o3a_p>

08/09/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures and Payment of Interest.<_o3a_p>

08/09/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-610/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 07, 2023

