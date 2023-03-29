BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Bharti Airtel Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230329-72
Notice Date
29 Mar 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Bharti Airtel Ltd
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Bharti Airtel Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
Bharti Airtel Ltd.<_o3a_p>
BAL-5.35%-28-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE308O08015 <_o3a_p>
(973353)<_o3a_p>
05/04/2023<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
05/04/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-003/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 29, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:11:25 UTC.