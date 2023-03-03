BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of DLF LIMITED

Notice No. 20230303-55 Notice Date 03 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of DLF LIMITED Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,DLF LIMITED has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> DLF LIMITED<_o3a_p> DLF-8.25%-25-3-24-PVT<_o3a_p> INE271C07202 <_o3a_p> (973088)<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> Early Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> 09/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 03, 2023<_o3a_p>