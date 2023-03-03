BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of DLF LIMITED

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230303-55
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of DLF LIMITED
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,DLF LIMITED has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
DLF LIMITED<_o3a_p>
DLF-8.25%-25-3-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE271C07202 <_o3a_p>
(973088)<_o3a_p>
|
09/03/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Early Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
|
09/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-735/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 03, 2023<_o3a_p>
