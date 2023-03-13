BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

Notice No. 20230313-82 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.<_o3a_p> EFSL-11%-5-10-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE532F07CK5 <_o3a_p> (973534)<_o3a_p> 15/03/2023<_o3a_p> Early Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p> 15/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-739/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>