BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

Notice No. 20220826-10 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited<_o3a_p> ESFBL-13.80%-16-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE186N08033 <_o3a_p> (952815)<_o3a_p> 01/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 30/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022