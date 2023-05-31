Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:20 2023-05-31 am EDT
557.70 INR   +2.89%
10:27aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
PU
05/26Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
PU
05/24Bse : Action against the Defaulting Companies for non-payment of Annual Listing Fees (ALF) – Equity Segment
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

05/31/2023 | 10:27am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230531-56 Notice Date 31 May 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>

FSBFL-11%-6-23-PVT INE128S07440 <_o3a_p>

(959602)<_o3a_p>

04/06/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

02/06/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-542/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

May 31, 2023

BSE Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
