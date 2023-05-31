BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

Notice No. 20230531-56 Notice Date 31 May 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p> FSBFL-11%-6-23-PVT INE128S07440 <_o3a_p> (959602)<_o3a_p> 04/06/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 02/06/2023<_o3a_p> DR-542/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

May 31, 2023