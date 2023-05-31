BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230531-56
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
31 May 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p><_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
FSBFL-11%-6-23-PVT INE128S07440 <_o3a_p>
(959602)<_o3a_p>
|
04/06/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
02/06/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-542/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
May 31, 2023
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 14:26:07 UTC.