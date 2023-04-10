BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Fusion Micro Finance Limited

Notice No. 20230410-17 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Fusion Micro Finance Limited Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Fusion Micro Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Fusion Micro Finance Limited<_o3a_p> FMFL-11.25%-31-7-20-PVT INE139R07282<_o3a_p> (959812)<_o3a_p> 14/04/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 13/04/2023<_o3a_p> DR-508/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 10, 2023<_o3a_p>