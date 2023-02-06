BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of GIC Housing Finance Ltd

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230206-8
Notice Date
06 Feb 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of GIC Housing Finance Ltd
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GIC Housing Finance Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
GIC Housing Finance Ltd.<_o3a_p>
GHFL-6.94%-22-2-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE289B07032 <_o3a_p>
(973005)<_o3a_p>
07/02/2023<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
07/02/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-714/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
February 06, 2023<_o3a_p>
