Notice No. 20240408-46 Notice Date 08 Apr 2024 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible of the Company.<_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under: <_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LTD<_o3a_p> HPCL-8%-25-4-24-PVT<_o3a_p> INE094A08028 <_o3a_p> (958763)<_o3a_p> 10/04/2024<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures And Payment of interest.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 10/04/2024<_o3a_p> DR-609/2024-2025<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 08, 2024<_o3a_p>

