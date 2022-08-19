BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ICC Realty (India) Private Limited

NOTICES
20220819-37
Notice Date
19 Aug 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ICC Realty (India) Private Limited
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,ICC Realty (India) Private Limited has fixed Record Date forthe purpose of Payment of Interest and Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
ICC Realty (India) Private Limited
IRIPL-7.50%-5-8-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE781S07040 <_o3a_p>
(958914)<_o3a_p>
24/08/2022<_o3a_p>
Payment of interest & Redemption of Debentures (Early Redemption)<_o3a_p>
23/08/2022
DR-100/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 19, 2022<_o3a_p>
