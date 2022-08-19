BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ICC Realty (India) Private Limited

Notice No. 20220819-37 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ICC Realty (India) Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,ICC Realty (India) Private Limited has fixed Record Date forthe purpose of Payment of Interest and Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> ICC Realty (India) Private Limited

IRIPL-7.50%-5-8-24-PVT<_o3a_p> INE781S07040 <_o3a_p> (958914)<_o3a_p> 24/08/2022<_o3a_p> Payment of interest & Redemption of Debentures (Early Redemption)<_o3a_p> 23/08/2022 DR-100/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 19, 2022<_o3a_p>