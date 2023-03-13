Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:08:33 2023-03-13 am EDT
439.65 INR   -2.23%
11:49aBse : Adjustment of Futures and Options contract of Astral Ltd. on account of Bonus issue-update
PU
11:49aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited
PU
11:39aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Ltd
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of IKF Finance Limited

03/13/2023 | 11:49am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230313-77 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of IKF Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IKF Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

IKF Finance Limited<_o3a_p>

IKFFL-NIFTY-30-3-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE859C08087 <_o3a_p>

(973528)<_o3a_p>

15/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

15/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-739/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 15:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 2,64%
Capitalization 59 556 M 727 M 727 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 439,65 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.47%743
CME GROUP INC.3.87%62 832
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.34%14 238
ASX LIMITED-0.97%8 634
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.7.17%7 896
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.55%4 539