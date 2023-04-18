Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:53 2023-04-18 am EDT
467.20 INR   +1.37%
09:38aBse : Listing of new securities of Music Broadcast Limited
PU
09:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kribhco Fertilizers Limited
PU
09:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of J.K. CEMENT LTD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of J.K. CEMENT LTD

04/18/2023 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230418-44 Notice Date 18 Apr 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of J.K. CEMENT LTD
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that J.K. CEMENT LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

J.K. CEMENT LTD<_o3a_p>

JKCL-9.65%-6-5-25-PVT INE823G07193 <_o3a_p>

(952100)<_o3a_p>

21/04/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

21/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-513/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 18, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 13:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:38aBse : Listing of new securities of Music Broadcast Limited
PU
09:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kribhco Fertilizers Limited
PU
09:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of J.K. CEMENT LTD
PU
09:28aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Grasim Industries Ltd.,
PU
09:28aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Prerna Infrabuild Limited
PU
09:08aSub-division And Bonus Issue Of Ifl : 540377)
PU
08:58aBse : Listing of New Securities of LKP Securities Limited
PU
08:48aBse : Listing of New Securities Shish Industries Limited
PU
08:28aBse : Listing of Securities New South India Paper Mills Ltd.
PU
08:28aBse : Listing of Securities Precision Wires India ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 63 288 M 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,90x
EV / Sales 2024 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 460,90 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.42%761
CME GROUP INC.13.27%69 114
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.73%14 924
ASX LIMITED3.34%9 107
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.11.38%8 200
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-7.29%5 368
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer