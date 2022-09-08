BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM FINANCIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED.

Notice No. 20220908-49 Notice Date 08 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM FINANCIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JM FINANCIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> JM FINANCIAL PRODUCTS LIMITED<_o3a_p> JFPL-ZC-29-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE523H07AE7 <_o3a_p> (958284)<_o3a_p> 14/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p> 13/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-114/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 08, 2022<_o3a_p>