BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221103-57
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
03 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd<_o3a_p>
JMFARCL-GSEC-25-11-22-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE265J07399 <_o3a_p>
(960262)<_o3a_p>
|
10/11/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>
& Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
09/11/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-152/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 15:02:02 UTC.