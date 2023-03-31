Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28:59 2023-03-31 am EDT
430.95 INR   +3.63%
08:35aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Jhajjar Power Limited
PU
07:45aBse : Listing of Units of Kotak FMP Series 309 - 90 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.
PU
07:45aBse : Listing of Units of SBI FMP - Series 82 (91 Days) a scheme under SBI Mutual Fund
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Jhajjar Power Limited

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230331-29 Notice Date 31 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Jhajjar Power Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Jhajjar Power Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Jhajjar Power Limited<_o3a_p>

JPL-9.91%-28-04-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE165K07035 <_o3a_p>

(954561)<_o3a_p>

06/04/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

06/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-504/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 31, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 56 332 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
EV / Sales 2024 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 415,85 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-23.68%686
CME GROUP INC.11.23%67 966
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.21.70%16 433
ASX LIMITED-4.41%8 435
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.69%7 995
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-20.22%4 617
