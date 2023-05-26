BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20230526-23
Notice Date
26 May 2023
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.<_o3a_p>
KPTL-9.8%-15-6-23-PVT INE890A08029 <_o3a_p>
(973651)<_o3a_p>
31/05/2023<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
31/05/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-540/2023-2024<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
May 26, 2023<_o3a_p>
