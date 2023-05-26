Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:20 2023-05-26 am EDT
536.35 INR   +0.39%
Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
PU
Bse : Action against the Defaulting Companies for non-payment of Annual Listing Fees (ALF) – Equity Segment
PU
Bse : Revision in computation of Core Settlement Guarantee Fund in Commodity Derivatives Segment
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

05/26/2023 | 07:55am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230526-23 Notice Date 26 May 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-

COMPANY NAME

CODE

RECORD

DATE

PURPOSE

NO DEALINGS FROM

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

KPTL-9.8%-15-6-23-PVT INE890A08029

(973651)

31/05/2023

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest

<_o3a_p>

31/05/2023

DR-540/2023-2024

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

May 26, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 11:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,4x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 72 371 M 875 M 875 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,06x
EV / Sales 2024 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 534,25 INR
Average target price 563,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Subhash Kelkar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.95%875
CME GROUP INC.7.08%63 677
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.5.47%14 494
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.22.71%8 665
ASX LIMITED-0.44%8 530
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-10.17%5 203
