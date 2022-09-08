BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kosamattam Finance Limited.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220908-48
Notice Date
08 Sep 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kosamattam Finance Limited.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Kosamattam Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD
DATE
PURPOSE
NO DEALINGS FROM
Kosamattam Finance Limited
KFL-ZC-23-9-22-NCD
INE403Q07961
(936304)
13/09/2022
Redemption of Debentures
12/09/2022
DR-113/2022-2023
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
September 08, 2022
Disclaimer
