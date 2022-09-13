BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220913-59
Notice Date
13 Sep 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited has fixed Record Date for Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company and Payment of Interest. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:
<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD
DATE
PURPOSE
NO DEALINGS FROM
Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited
KMPL-5.15%-28-9-22-PVT
INE916DA7QQ6
(960090)
16/09/2022
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest
15/09/2022
DR-116/2022-2023
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
September 13, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:39:02 UTC.