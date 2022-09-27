BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited.

Notice No. 20220927-9 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited. Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited<_o3a_p> LTIC-9.098%-O-15-10-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE827N07166 <_o3a_p> (951579)<_o3a_p> 06/10/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p> 04/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-129/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 27, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>