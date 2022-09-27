BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited.

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220927-9
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
27 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited.
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited<_o3a_p>
LTIC-9.098%-O-15-10-22-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE827N07166 <_o3a_p>
(951579)<_o3a_p>
|
06/10/2022<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>
|
04/10/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-129/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 27, 2022<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 10:20:09 UTC.