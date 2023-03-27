BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited

Notice No. 20230327-17 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited<_o3a_p> LTIC-9.098%-P-15-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE827N07174 <_o3a_p> (951580)<_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-749/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 27, 2023<_o3a_p>