BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

Notice No. 20220927-10 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:

COMPANY NAME CODE RECORD DATE PURPOSE NO DEALINGS FROM
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited 1002MMFS22A INE774D08LA8 (948371) 05/10/2022 Redemption of Debentures 03/10/2022 DR-128/2022-2023

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.

Marian Dsouza

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

September 27, 2022