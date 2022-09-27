Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-09-27 am EDT
609.85 INR   +0.50%
06:31aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
PU
06:21aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
PU
06:21aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

09/27/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220927-10 Notice Date 27 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited<_o3a_p>

1002MMFS22A<_o3a_p>

INE774D08LA8 <_o3a_p>

(948371)<_o3a_p>

05/10/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

03/10/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-128/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 27, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 10:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:31aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
PU
06:21aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limite..
PU
06:21aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of L&T Interstate Road Corridor Limited.
PU
06:21aBse : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of U.P.Power Corporation Limited
PU
03:21aBse : Demat Auction - 122/622
PU
12:51aDiscontinuation Of Trading And Delis : 505576)
PU
12:21aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for GRANULES INDIA LTD- Live Activ..
PU
09/26Bse : FINAL Order in Respect of Vivek Mahendragiri Ramdati – Proprietor of Vinayak T..
PU
09/26Bse : Update Regarding debt securities of Jindal Stainless Limited
PU
09/26Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Kanakadurga Finance Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 99,4 M 99,4 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,1x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 82 199 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 606,80 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Umakant Jayaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-5.11%1 008
CME GROUP INC.-20.74%64 691
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.02%12 073
ASX LIMITED-22.94%9 011
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.50%7 142
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-43.31%3 505