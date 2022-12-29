Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-29 am EST
535.95 INR   -0.38%
10:44aBse : Order in the matter of Front Running Trading activity of Dealers of Reliance Securities Ltd. and other connected entities
PU
10:44aBse : Final Order in the matter of D.S. Capital Venture Pvt. Ltd
PU
10:44aBse : Order in the matter of Trifid Research
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited

12/29/2022 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221229-46 Notice Date 29 Dec 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under :-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited
MRHFL-8.20%-20-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE950O07214 <_o3a_p>

(957400)<_o3a_p>

06/01/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

& Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

05/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-193/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

December 29, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:44aBse : Order in the matter of Front Running Trading activity of Dealers of Reliance Securit..
PU
10:44aBse : Final Order in the matter of D.S. Capital Venture Pvt. Ltd
PU
10:44aBse : Order in the matter of Trifid Research
PU
10:14aBse : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Magnite Developers Private ..
PU
10:14aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited
PU
10:14aBse : Strikes prices of S&P BSE SENSEX Long Dated Options contracts
PU
09:44aBse : Suspension of Trading in Pass Through Certificate (PTC) of New Horizons SPDE
PU
09:44aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of FAMILY CARE HOSPITALS LIMITED
PU
09:44aBse : Request for Quote (RFQ) platform for trade execution and settlement of trades in lis..
PU
09:44aBse : Launch of Gold Options in Goods Contract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,5x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 72 601 M 877 M 877 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,67x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 535,95 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-15.87%881
CME GROUP INC.-26.60%60 413
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.69%13 396
ASX LIMITED-26.79%8 882
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.84%7 425
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY45.63%5 848