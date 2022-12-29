BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221229-46
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
29 Dec 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under :-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited
MRHFL-8.20%-20-1-23-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE950O07214 <_o3a_p>
(957400)<_o3a_p>
|
06/01/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>
& Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
|
05/01/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-193/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
December 29, 2022<_o3a_p>
