BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220913-60
Notice Date
13 Sep 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited has fixed the Record Dates for Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company and Payment of Interest. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:
COMPANY NAME
CODE
RECORD
DATE
PURPOSE
NO DEALINGS FROM
Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited
MBEL-8.40%-3-10-22-PVT
INE835H07062
(957127)
18/09/2022
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest
15/09/2022
DR-116/2022-2023
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.
Marian D'Souza
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)
September 13, 2022
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:39:02 UTC.