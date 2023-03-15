Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:50 2023-03-15 am EDT
451.35 INR   +1.50%
12:20pBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of AAVAS Financiers Limited
PU
12:20pBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited
PU
12:00pBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Highways Infrastructure Trust
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

03/15/2023 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230315-47 Notice Date 15 Mar 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Muthoot Capital Services Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.<_o3a_p>

MCSL-10.07%-21-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE296G07010 <_o3a_p>

(959633)<_o3a_p>

17/03/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

17/03/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-741/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)

March 15, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 15:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
12:20pBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of AAVAS Financiers Limited
PU
12:20pBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways Limited
PU
12:00pBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Highways Infrastructure Trust
PU
12:00pBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
PU
11:20aBse : Order in the matter of Shri. Siddhant Suresh Chandan.
PU
10:30aBonus Issue Of Magellanic Cloud Ltd : 538891)
PU
09:40aBse : Manner of filing financial results as required under regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Re..
PU
08:50aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Bangalore Tower Private Limited
PU
08:30aBse : Listing of new debt securities of Manappuram Finance Limited
PU
07:40aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Airan Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,6x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 61 141 M 743 M 743 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,58x
EV / Sales 2024 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 451,35 INR
Average target price 551,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-18.39%732
CME GROUP INC.10.23%66 681
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.7.13%14 480
ASX LIMITED-2.26%8 577
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.5.38%7 793
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-22.76%4 468