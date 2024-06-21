|Notice No.
|20240621-6
|Notice Date
|21 Jun 2024
|Category
|Corporate Actions
|Segment
|Debt
|Subject
|Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ONGC PETRO ADDITIONS LIMITED.
|Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ONGC PETRO ADDITIONS LIMITED.,has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company.
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under: <_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
ONGC PETRO ADDITIONS LIMITED.<_o3a_p>
OPAL-6.63%-9-7-24-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE163N08180 <_o3a_p>
(973304)<_o3a_p>
24/06/2024<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures.<_o3a_p>
24/06/2024<_o3a_p>
DR-658/2024-2025<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
June 21, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 08:08:10 UTC.