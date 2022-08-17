BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220817-41
Notice Date
17 Aug 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
POONAWALLA FINCORP LIMITED<_o3a_p>
1150PFL22A<_o3a_p>
INE511C08803 <_o3a_p>
(948247)<_o3a_p>
22/08/2022<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
19/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-098/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 17, 2022<_o3a_p>
