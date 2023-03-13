BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures Limited

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230313-78
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
13 Mar 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Corporate Actions
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures Limited
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>
|
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
|
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
|
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
|
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
|
Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures Limited<_o3a_p>
PATELKNR-10%-31-3-23-E-VI-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE555J07203 <_o3a_p>
(952541)<_o3a_p>
|
15/03/2023<_o3a_p>
|
Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
15/03/2023<_o3a_p>
DR-739/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 15:48:04 UTC.