BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pegasus Properties Private Limited

Notice No. 20230327-18 Notice Date 27 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pegasus Properties Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Pegasus Properties Private Limited has fixedRecord Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Pegasus Properties Private Limited<_o3a_p> PPPL-12%-31-03-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE01KY07013 <_o3a_p> (958289)<_o3a_p> 30/03/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 29/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-749/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 27, 2023<_o3a_p>

