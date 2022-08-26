BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Notice No. 20220826-11 Notice Date 26 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited<_o3a_p> PCHFL-9.50%-16-9-22-PVT INE516Y07121 <_o3a_p> (958991)<_o3a_p> 01/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 30/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Ddouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>