BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220826-11
Notice Date
26 Aug 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited<_o3a_p>
PCHFL-9.50%-16-9-22-PVT INE516Y07121 <_o3a_p>
(958991)<_o3a_p>
01/09/2022<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>
30/08/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-105/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Ddouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
August 26, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:10:03 UTC.