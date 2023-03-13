BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited

Notice No. 20230313-81 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that,Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Early Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Pune Solapur Expressways Private Limited<_o3a_p> PSEP-8.41%-31-3-29-PVT<_o3a_p> INE598K08019 <_o3a_p> (960030)<_o3a_p> 15/03/2023<_o3a_p> Early Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p> 15/03/2023<_o3a_p> DR-739/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

March 13, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>