  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
633.15 INR   -1.68%
05:30aBSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS LIMITED
PU
05:30aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED.
PU
05:30aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Northern Arc Capital Ltd.
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED.

09/23/2022 | 05:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220923-15 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED<_o3a_p>

RCFL-9.03%-13-10-22-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE126D07065 <_o3a_p>

(957089)<_o3a_p>

28/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

&<_o3a_p>

Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

27/09/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-124/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 23, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 09:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 231 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 643,95 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.70%1 076
CME GROUP INC.-19.75%65 895
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-39.88%12 306
ASX LIMITED-22.51%9 245
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.98%7 505
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.20%3 635