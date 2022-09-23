BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED.

NOTICES
Notice No.
20220923-15
Notice Date
23 Sep 2022
Category
Corporate Actions
Segment
Debt
Subject
Suspension of Trading in Debentures of RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED.
Content
Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>
COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>
CODE<_o3a_p>
RECORD<_o3a_p>
DATE<_o3a_p>
PURPOSE<_o3a_p>
NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>
RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED<_o3a_p>
RCFL-9.03%-13-10-22-PVT<_o3a_p>
INE126D07065 <_o3a_p>
(957089)<_o3a_p>
28/09/2022<_o3a_p>
Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>
&<_o3a_p>
Payment of interest<_o3a_p>
27/09/2022<_o3a_p>
DR-124/2022-2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>
Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>
September 23, 2022<_o3a_p>
