Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:20 2022-09-21 am EDT
645.10 INR   -1.22%
04:20aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Western Transmission (Gujarat) Limited
PU
04:20aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust
PU
04:10aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Reliance Home Finance Limited.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Reliance Home Finance Limited.

09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220921-5 Notice Date 21 Sep 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Reliance Home Finance Limited.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Reliance Home Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Reliance Home Finance Limited<_o3a_p>

1033RHFL22F<_o3a_p>

INE217K08065 <_o3a_p>

(948593)<_o3a_p>

25/09/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

22/09/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-121/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
04:20aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Western Transmission (Gujarat..
PU
04:20aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Virescent Renewable Energy Tr..
PU
04:10aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Reliance Home Finance Limited.
PU
04:10aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Five-Star Business Finance Lt..
PU
04:10aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Namra Finance Limited
PU
04:10aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of IFCI Ltd.
PU
04:10aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads Limited
PU
03:50aBSE : Demat Auction - 118/618
PU
09/20BSE : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for ..
PU
09/20BSE : Framework on Social Stock Exchange (“SSE”)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,1x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 88 471 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 653,10 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.13%1 110
CME GROUP INC.-18.04%67 304
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-38.75%12 539
ASX LIMITED-22.15%9 374
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.76%7 496
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.14%3 700