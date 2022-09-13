BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED

Notice No. 20220913-62 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED has fixed the Record Dates for Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company and Payment of Interest. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK LIMITED<_o3a_p> SCNL-11.65%-3-10-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE836B07535<_o3a_p> (957060)<_o3a_p> 17/09/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest <_o3a_p> 15/09/2022<_o3a_p> DR-116/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian D'Souza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>