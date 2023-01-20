Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
521.40 INR   +0.31%
10:11aBse : Exclusion of Futures and Options contracts of 2 Securities from Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
09:51aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
PU
09:41aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JSW GMR CRICKET PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED

01/20/2023 | 09:51am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230120-49 Notice Date 20 Jan 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM*<_o3a_p>

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED<_o3a_p>

SCPSL-7.60%-14-2-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE018E08177 <_o3a_p>

(959055)<_o3a_p>

30/01/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

27/01/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-208/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

* As per Exchange Notice No. 20221128-40 dtd. 28th November, 2022, the Ex-Date/No Dealings Date may change for the abovegiven scrips on shifting of Company scrips to T+1 settlement w.e.f. 27.01.2023. A separate Notice will be issued specifying the Revised Ex-date and Settlement No

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 20, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 14:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
