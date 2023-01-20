BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED

Notice No. 20230120-49 Notice Date 20 Jan 2023 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM*<_o3a_p> SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LIMITED<_o3a_p> SCPSL-7.60%-14-2-23-PVT<_o3a_p> INE018E08177 <_o3a_p> (959055)<_o3a_p> 30/01/2023<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 27/01/2023<_o3a_p> DR-208/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

* As per Exchange Notice No. 20221128-40 dtd. 28th November, 2022, the Ex-Date/No Dealings Date may change for the abovegiven scrips on shifting of Company scrips to T+1 settlement w.e.f. 27.01.2023. A separate Notice will be issued specifying the Revised Ex-date and Settlement No

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

January 20, 2023<_o3a_p>