    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:11:09 2023-04-10 am EDT
457.15 INR   +1.52%
05:16aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Fusion Micro Finance Limited
PU
05:16aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn. Ltd.
PU
04:56aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Housing Finance Limited
PU
BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Housing Finance Limited

04/10/2023 | 04:56am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230410-11 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Housing Finance Limited
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Shriram Housing Finance Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Shriram Housing Finance Limited SHFL-9%-29-4-23-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE432R07117 <_o3a_p>

(953946)<_o3a_p>

14/04/2023<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures & Payment of interest<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

13/04/2023<_o3a_p>

DR-508/2023-2024<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

April 10, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
