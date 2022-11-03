Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-11-03 am EDT
592.85 INR   -0.18%
11:03aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd
PU
11:03aBse : Suspension of Trading in Bonds of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
PU
11:03aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.

11/03/2022 | 11:03am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221103-53 Notice Date 03 Nov 2022
Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt
Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.
Content

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p>

CODE<_o3a_p>

RECORD<_o3a_p>

DATE<_o3a_p>

PURPOSE<_o3a_p>

NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p>

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.<_o3a_p>

STFCL-GSEC-24-11-22-PVT<_o3a_p>

INE721A07QB4 <_o3a_p>

(960257)<_o3a_p>

09/11/2022<_o3a_p>

Redemption of Debentures <_o3a_p>

& Payment of Interest<_o3a_p>

07/11/2022<_o3a_p>

DR-151/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

November 03, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 15:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
