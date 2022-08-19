BSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited

Notice No. 20220819-43 Notice Date 19 Aug 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Debt Subject Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interest and Redemption of the following Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Debentures of the Company as mentioned under:-

COMPANY NAME<_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD<_o3a_p> DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS FROM<_o3a_p> Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited<_o3a_p> SSFL-14%-8-9-22-PVT<_o3a_p> INE572J07125 <_o3a_p> (960035)<_o3a_p> 24/08/2022<_o3a_p> Redemption of Debentures & Payment of Interest<_o3a_p> 23/08/2022<_o3a_p> DR-100/2022-2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading Members are requested to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

August 19, 2022<_o3a_p>